Major 24 October 2025 Build 20525076 Edited 24 October 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hello everyone! 👋

We know we've kept you waiting, and the wait is finally over! Date Banger 1.1 is here to breathe new life into your experience! 🚀


✨ What's New in This Update:


🎸 1) New Character: Mina Park!

A brand new lady has joined Date-Tok! Meet Mina Park, a young rocker chick with a passion for metal music. She's fresh on the scene and waiting for your attention. Don't miss the chance to connect with this metalhead beauty! 🤘

👗 2) New Wardrobe Application!

Your favorite ladies now have fresh new styles to discover! We've added an additional outfit for each of the 7 characters in the game. All you need to do is earn enough cash and enjoy exploring their brand-new looks! 💃

👤 3) Male Character Model Added!

You now have a more authentic presence during intimate scenes! Whether you prefer POV or Cinematic mode, you can see yourself in action and focus on your interactions with the ladies like never before! 🎬

⚡ 4) Performance Improvements

We've optimized the game to run smoother and provide you with a better overall experience! 🎮


This wraps up our current update cycle! 🎊

💬 Don't forget to join our Discord server to stay connected with the community and get the latest news!

Thank you for your continued support! ❤️

