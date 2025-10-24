Hello everyone! 👋
We know we've kept you waiting, and the wait is finally over! Date Banger 1.1 is here to breathe new life into your experience! 🚀
✨ What's New in This Update:
🎸 1) New Character: Mina Park!
A brand new lady has joined Date-Tok! Meet Mina Park, a young rocker chick with a passion for metal music. She's fresh on the scene and waiting for your attention. Don't miss the chance to connect with this metalhead beauty! 🤘
👗 2) New Wardrobe Application!
Your favorite ladies now have fresh new styles to discover! We've added an additional outfit for each of the 7 characters in the game. All you need to do is earn enough cash and enjoy exploring their brand-new looks! 💃
👤 3) Male Character Model Added!
You now have a more authentic presence during intimate scenes! Whether you prefer POV or Cinematic mode, you can see yourself in action and focus on your interactions with the ladies like never before! 🎬
⚡ 4) Performance Improvements
We've optimized the game to run smoother and provide you with a better overall experience! 🎮
This wraps up our current update cycle! 🎊
💬 Don't forget to join our Discord server to stay connected with the community and get the latest news!
Thank you for your continued support! ❤️
Changed files in this update