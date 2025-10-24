Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hello everyone! 👋

We know we've kept you waiting, and the wait is finally over! Date Banger 1.1 is here to breathe new life into your experience! 🚀





✨ What's New in This Update:





🎸 1) New Character: Mina Park!

A brand new lady has joined Date-Tok! Meet Mina Park, a young rocker chick with a passion for metal music. She's fresh on the scene and waiting for your attention. Don't miss the chance to connect with this metalhead beauty! 🤘



👗 2) New Wardrobe Application!

Your favorite ladies now have fresh new styles to discover! We've added an additional outfit for each of the 7 characters in the game. All you need to do is earn enough cash and enjoy exploring their brand-new looks! 💃





👤 3) Male Character Model Added!

You now have a more authentic presence during intimate scenes! Whether you prefer POV or Cinematic mode, you can see yourself in action and focus on your interactions with the ladies like never before! 🎬





⚡ 4) Performance Improvements

We've optimized the game to run smoother and provide you with a better overall experience! 🎮



This wraps up our current update cycle! 🎊



💬 Don't forget to join our Discord server to stay connected with the community and get the latest news!

Thank you for your continued support! ❤️