Dear Heroes,

Thank you for your enthusiastic feedback on Crown & Adventure! Regarding the differences between the full release and the demo, we have received tons of opinions and feedback. We'd like to address the issues that players have highlighted most frequently.

1. Regarding Classes Adjustments

Knight Class: We combined the "Knight" and "Commander" classes. Since these two classes didn't have enough core mechanics. It made it difficult to create sufficiently distinct gameplay. We hope to fuse these two classes to provide a new experience for everyone.

Mount Proficiency: The adjustment to mount proficiency resulted from our attempt at class differentiation. Our original plan was for players to acquire it through learning riding skills later.

2. About Changes of Character Avatars/Recruitment

Character Avatars: To provide a wide experience and test in the demo, we temporarily used avatars from other recruitable characters to collect player feedback, not delete them from the game.

Some Character Recruitment Timing: To introduce our gameplay, Characters like Sir Cohen (Mage) and others joined the team early in the demo. So it would have some differences between the Demo and the launch version.

3. Game Difficulty and Pacing

We will plan to release difficulty customization features, allowing players to adjust money and EXP gaining, enemy damage, and the morale system to find the difficulty level that suits them best.

4.Social/Romance Relationship Features

Characters with available romance progression: Cheng Pianzhou, Kamina Cruz, He Siren,

and Vera Spring (during the Springland Area Main Mission).

A Word from the Dev

The demo is essentially an incomplete test version meant to validate gameplay concepts, so differences from the full release are inevitable, but we will not use Demo content to create a DLC and sell it. We didn't fully consider the controversies these differences might cause. Thank you for investing your time in playing and providing feedback—this is crucial for our ongoing optimization and improvement. We'll push forward with the promised updates as quickly as possible, and we hope you'll continue to bear with us and support our work.

Crown and Adventure DEV