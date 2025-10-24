Patchlog v0.503.6

First of all, a huge thank you to everyone who sent me their save files and reports, that helped a lot!

The Sandbox mode issue has been identified and fixed. The game was getting stuck at a specific point, causing repeated crashes when it tried to progress further. This has now been resolved, and the mode should run smoothly again.

Thanks again for your patience and support, every bit of feedback really helps make Pompeii: The Legacy better with each update!