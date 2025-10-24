 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20524932
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Features:

  • added signal lights

  • added smaller switches

  • halloween update

🐛 Bug Fixes:

  • multiplayer inventory count of locomotives when destroyed

  • main menu camera rotation fixes

