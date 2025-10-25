 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20524909 Edited 25 October 2025 – 06:26:12 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

We have released an update to fix some issues.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and please enjoy the game after applying the latest update.

Version display after applying this update

1.0.2

You can check the version on the title screen.

Update contents

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from starting due to screen misalignment.

Adjusted the window mode to fill the screen on startup.

Fixed credit notation

Thank you for your continued support of "Go! Sloth".

Changed files in this update

