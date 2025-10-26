-Timeout Screen UI Improvements

• In the Timeout screen’s Combination tab, active combinations are now highlighted and displayed at the top.

• In the Timeout screen’s Substitution tab, the player’s model and illustration are now displayed next to the player stats graph on the right sidebar.



- Bug Fixes

• Fixed a bug where rewards were not displayed correctly after clearing Chapter 9-8.



• Corrected a typo in the description of the hair costume “Researcher Goggles.”



• Fixed an issue where the training reward popup was not displayed.



• Updated the Colosseum dialogue screen so that skipping no longer prompts a confirmation message.



• Fixed an issue where Colosseum card effects were incorrectly applied in Snow Raid.



• Fixed a bug where the character illustrations for challenge stages were not displayed correctly on the Colosseum entry screen.



• Added missing Setter Personality information to the player stats graph on the Timeout screen and adjusted some text placements.



• All matches can now be restarted from the pause screen.



• Fixed a bug in Raid matches where Fever time was not displayed correctly for the right-side team.



• Fixed a bug where Nishikawa’s landing would incorrectly switch to a swing motion.



• Fixed a bug in Defensive Practice where the ball’s trajectory of the training opponent would incorrectly follow the trajectory of the player’s ball.



• Fixed a bug where Straw Hat Jenny’s shoe costume was not visible.