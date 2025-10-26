 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20524844 Edited 26 October 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Timeout Screen UI Improvements

• In the Timeout screen’s Combination tab, active combinations are now highlighted and displayed at the top.

• In the Timeout screen’s Substitution tab, the player’s model and illustration are now displayed next to the player stats graph on the right sidebar.

- Bug Fixes

• Fixed a bug where rewards were not displayed correctly after clearing Chapter 9-8.

• Corrected a typo in the description of the hair costume “Researcher Goggles.”

• Fixed an issue where the training reward popup was not displayed.

• Updated the Colosseum dialogue screen so that skipping no longer prompts a confirmation message.

• Fixed an issue where Colosseum card effects were incorrectly applied in Snow Raid.

• Fixed a bug where the character illustrations for challenge stages were not displayed correctly on the Colosseum entry screen.

• Added missing Setter Personality information to the player stats graph on the Timeout screen and adjusted some text placements.

• All matches can now be restarted from the pause screen.

• Fixed a bug in Raid matches where Fever time was not displayed correctly for the right-side team.

• Fixed a bug where Nishikawa’s landing would incorrectly switch to a swing motion.

• Fixed a bug in Defensive Practice where the ball’s trajectory of the training opponent would incorrectly follow the trajectory of the player’s ball.

• Fixed a bug where Straw Hat Jenny’s shoe costume was not visible.

