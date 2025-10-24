 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20524823 Edited 24 October 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here is the list of what's new in this patch:

  • The hero panel has been redesigned. Now all heroes are displayed without the need to scroll

  • A mechanism has been created to restore broken saves when attempting to load them

  • Fixed a bug where heroes would get stuck at the portal

  • The number of squads has been increased to 5

  • Fixes for saving progress on maps 5 6 7 and 8

  • Fixed incorrect behavior of the “Delete” and “Load” buttons in the save/load menu

  • Fixed a bug where roads were sometimes not built after loading

  • Fixed previews for some heroes

  • Fixed a bug where builders stopped working

  • Fixed a bug where some units did not respond to being attacked

  • Fixed a bug where units did not leave the tavern

  • Fixed the behavior of heroes in a squad which caused them to converge at a single point

  • Fixed the altar defense stage on map 5

  • Fixed the merchant window on map 5

  • Fixed population recovery after death (Note that the population does not recover immediately but after 30 seconds when the body disappears)

  • Fixed stones disappearing after loading on map 8

  • Fixed defense towers after loading

  • Fixed dinosaur behavior on map 9 now they do not stray from their stones

  • Fixed the function of disbanding a squad

  • Fixed caravan navigation

  • Fixed the removal of the danger flag after loading the game

  • Fixed succubi joining the player on map 10

  • Fixed descriptions of some heroes and enemies

  • Fixed the icon on the tree of life effect

  • Removed outdated voice acting for some phrases

  • Fixed banshee voice acting

  • Set a limit on the number of decorations that can be placed on the map

  • Succubus can now summon imps outside of combat

  • Messages have been moved to the minimap where they are more visible

  • Fixed errors in tooltips

  • Fixed the requirement for building an ogre's lair

  • Increased the sensitivity of scrolls in the UI

  • Slightly weakened the power of the undead in map 14

  • Heroes are more afraid of lairs which reduces the number of reckless deaths

