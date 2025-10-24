Here is the list of what's new in this patch:
The hero panel has been redesigned. Now all heroes are displayed without the need to scroll
A mechanism has been created to restore broken saves when attempting to load them
Fixed a bug where heroes would get stuck at the portal
The number of squads has been increased to 5
Fixes for saving progress on maps 5 6 7 and 8
Fixed incorrect behavior of the “Delete” and “Load” buttons in the save/load menu
Fixed a bug where roads were sometimes not built after loading
Fixed previews for some heroes
Fixed a bug where builders stopped working
Fixed a bug where some units did not respond to being attacked
Fixed a bug where units did not leave the tavern
Fixed the behavior of heroes in a squad which caused them to converge at a single point
Fixed the altar defense stage on map 5
Fixed the merchant window on map 5
Fixed population recovery after death (Note that the population does not recover immediately but after 30 seconds when the body disappears)
Fixed stones disappearing after loading on map 8
Fixed defense towers after loading
Fixed dinosaur behavior on map 9 now they do not stray from their stones
Fixed the function of disbanding a squad
Fixed caravan navigation
Fixed the removal of the danger flag after loading the game
Fixed succubi joining the player on map 10
Fixed descriptions of some heroes and enemies
Fixed the icon on the tree of life effect
Removed outdated voice acting for some phrases
Fixed banshee voice acting
Set a limit on the number of decorations that can be placed on the map
Succubus can now summon imps outside of combat
Messages have been moved to the minimap where they are more visible
Fixed errors in tooltips
Fixed the requirement for building an ogre's lair
Increased the sensitivity of scrolls in the UI
Slightly weakened the power of the undead in map 14
Heroes are more afraid of lairs which reduces the number of reckless deaths
