The hero panel has been redesigned. Now all heroes are displayed without the need to scroll

A mechanism has been created to restore broken saves when attempting to load them

Fixed a bug where heroes would get stuck at the portal

The number of squads has been increased to 5

Fixes for saving progress on maps 5 6 7 and 8

Fixed incorrect behavior of the “Delete” and “Load” buttons in the save/load menu

Fixed a bug where roads were sometimes not built after loading

Fixed previews for some heroes

Fixed a bug where builders stopped working

Fixed a bug where some units did not respond to being attacked

Fixed a bug where units did not leave the tavern

Fixed the behavior of heroes in a squad which caused them to converge at a single point

Fixed the altar defense stage on map 5

Fixed the merchant window on map 5

Fixed population recovery after death (Note that the population does not recover immediately but after 30 seconds when the body disappears)

Fixed stones disappearing after loading on map 8

Fixed defense towers after loading

Fixed dinosaur behavior on map 9 now they do not stray from their stones

Fixed the function of disbanding a squad

Fixed caravan navigation

Fixed the removal of the danger flag after loading the game

Fixed succubi joining the player on map 10

Fixed descriptions of some heroes and enemies

Fixed the icon on the tree of life effect

Removed outdated voice acting for some phrases

Fixed banshee voice acting

Set a limit on the number of decorations that can be placed on the map

Succubus can now summon imps outside of combat

Messages have been moved to the minimap where they are more visible

Fixed errors in tooltips

Fixed the requirement for building an ogre's lair

Increased the sensitivity of scrolls in the UI

Slightly weakened the power of the undead in map 14