24 October 2025 Build 20524730
Update notes via Steam Community

fixed menu pop up at start of the game,

fixed game saving doesnt let you save the game

fixed npc pile up to a group and dont move in the invasion,

fixed notifications for invasion

fixed letter spacing because of translation issues (Russian)

Changed files in this update

