fixed menu pop up at start of the game,
fixed game saving doesnt let you save the game
fixed npc pile up to a group and dont move in the invasion,
fixed notifications for invasion
fixed letter spacing because of translation issues (Russian)
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
fixed menu pop up at start of the game,
fixed game saving doesnt let you save the game
fixed npc pile up to a group and dont move in the invasion,
fixed notifications for invasion
fixed letter spacing because of translation issues (Russian)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update