24 October 2025 Build 20524710 Edited 24 October 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Let's celebrate Halloween! - mini company

- Halloween unit "Night Witch"

- The new Arachnid module for the phase cannon

- Halloween skin for the base

- TOPs in events

- Minor improvements and refinements

