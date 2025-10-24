Equipment attributes now also display rarity colors.

Optimized the visual effects of the skill "Spirit Sword"

Adjusted the impact of equipment attributes on item prices.

Fixed an issue where players would receive abnormal amounts of attribute points and skill points when leveling up multiple times at once.

Corrected the collision body placement in the Skeleton Knight's room.

Fixed an issue where the gate transparency would not change when the player was obscured by the village gate.

Resolved an issue where stamina could not be recovered under certain circumstances.