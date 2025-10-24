 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20524595 Edited 24 October 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Seeker, it is time to test your command over invisible threads of logic.

Have you ever longed to whisper a possibility into one qubit… only to watch it collapse into certainty on another? Now you will practice the true art of teleporting information, where superposition becomes a message, and entanglement becomes your path.

  • Added a new challenge path for SWAP. Let's see Prove you can master swapping quantum information!

  • Small changes to dialogues and encyclopedia as usual.

  • Offline mode wip.

  • Next week we'll improve input controls which hopefully will solve the NE panning problem some experience using controllers.

  • Custom gate behavior improvements, now you know what they do when used in circuits.

Changed files in this update

