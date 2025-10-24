Anniversary DLC Release!

ルームナイトディスコ(MASH VP! Re:VISION EDIT) / Hmt2 feat.音鍵めろ



CRYSMILE (feat.coralmines & RANASOL) / alleyy



LOVESICK BABY / MINIKOMA☆



IMAGE REBORN -DIVINITY- / Tatsh



layer / wakana



Love That Mystery (feat. neur6sia) / 7OAST



Feel So Alive! / SO87



AVION / セガール大佐



HUNG ON / MisfortuneCrew with sak



Oracle / ASR feat. sak



The Deep Sea Oddity / EFU



Festival for the Ritual / NAMV



TIME Re:VISION(未来へ) / ZZ



タイムフラクチュエーション / ginkiha



Pledge of wind / TAG feat. Risa Yuzuki



PARANOIDAL / 暁Records



Time Jacker / onoken



MEGALØDON / xi



Xemetis x HUNG ON



Athena x Oracle x the end of confusion / TRIPLE Mashup Arranged by セガール大佐



Brave Escape / Junk （CHRONO CIRCLE Original）



Bugfixes

Small bugfixes.



Our new DLC pack, comemorating the 1 year anniversary of MASH VP! Re:VISION, has released!Totaling 20 songs, this huge DLC pack has it all; from licensed songs, collaboration songs, and new Mashup tracks!The DLC also includes the following CHRONO CIRCLE originals:Also including a new Triple Mashup by Colonel Segarl and other new Mashup Tracks!Don't miss out on this guitar battle of a Mashup Track!The MASH VP! Re:VISION Soundtrack is now available!All songs from the "GENESiS RE:BUILD 02 Pack" and "AXTORM SOUND RELATION -I- beginning" DLC packs have been released in this new installment of the MASH VP! Re:VISION Soundtrack!Split into two discs, with DISC 1 containing all of the singles, and DISC 2 containing all of the Mashup tracks, this installment features a grand total of 34 songs!※All songs in the Soundtrack are game size.Buy the DLC here!MASH VP! Re:VISION OST - DLC Selection vol.01 -We're giving away new GHOST BOARD Customization Items for free in commemoration of MASH VP's 1 year anniversary!Logging into the game between 10/24/2025 (FRI) and - 11/14/2025(FRI) will unlock a new GHOST BOARD STICKER and GHOST BOARD BACKGROUND!As of 10/11, it has officially been one year since MASH VP! Re:VISION released into early access!To celebrate, we're reviving the our legendary event from the past!During this period, we will be releasing one new song free of charge every Friday!Today, 10/24, the following track will be added to Free Play Mode!