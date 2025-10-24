Anniversary DLC Release!
Our new DLC pack, comemorating the 1 year anniversary of MASH VP! Re:VISION, has released!
Totaling 20 songs, this huge DLC pack has it all; from licensed songs, collaboration songs, and new Mashup tracks!
Buy the DLC here!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4099750
Contents
Buying the DLC gives you access to the following songs in Free Play Mode:
- ルームナイトディスコ(MASH VP! Re:VISION EDIT) / Hmt2 feat.音鍵めろ
- CRYSMILE (feat.coralmines & RANASOL) / alleyy
- LOVESICK BABY / MINIKOMA☆
- IMAGE REBORN -DIVINITY- / Tatsh
- layer / wakana
- Love That Mystery (feat. neur6sia) / 7OAST
- Feel So Alive! / SO87
- AVION / セガール大佐
- HUNG ON / MisfortuneCrew with sak
- Oracle / ASR feat. sak
- The Deep Sea Oddity / EFU
- Festival for the Ritual / NAMV
- TIME Re:VISION(未来へ) / ZZ
The DLC also includes the following CHRONO CIRCLE originals:
- タイムフラクチュエーション / ginkiha
- Pledge of wind / TAG feat. Risa Yuzuki
- PARANOIDAL / 暁Records
- Time Jacker / onoken
- MEGALØDON / xi
Also including a new Triple Mashup by Colonel Segarl and other new Mashup Tracks!
Don't miss out on this guitar battle of a Mashup Track!
Buying the DLC gives you access to the following Mashup Tracks in MASH UP Mode:
- Xemetis x HUNG ON
- Athena x Oracle x the end of confusion / TRIPLE Mashup Arranged by セガール大佐
Buying the DLC also gives you access to a new SYSTEM THEME!
The "DLC Selection vol.01" Soundtrack has been released!
The MASH VP! Re:VISION Soundtrack is now available!
All songs from the "GENESiS RE:BUILD 02 Pack" and "AXTORM SOUND RELATION -I- beginning" DLC packs have been released in this new installment of the MASH VP! Re:VISION Soundtrack!
Split into two discs, with DISC 1 containing all of the singles, and DISC 2 containing all of the Mashup tracks, this installment features a grand total of 34 songs!
※All songs in the Soundtrack are game size.
Buy the DLC here!
MASH VP! Re:VISION OST - DLC Selection vol.01 -
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4113170
GHOST BOARD Customization Items as a Login Bonus!
We're giving away new GHOST BOARD Customization Items for free in commemoration of MASH VP's 1 year anniversary!
Logging into the game between 10/24/2025 (FRI) and - 11/14/2025(FRI) will unlock a new GHOST BOARD STICKER and GHOST BOARD BACKGROUND!
1 Year Anniversay Campaign #3
As of 10/11, it has officially been one year since MASH VP! Re:VISION released into early access!
To celebrate, we're reviving the our legendary event from the past!
During this period, we will be releasing one new song free of charge every Friday!
Today, 10/24, the following track will be added to Free Play Mode!
- Brave Escape / Junk （CHRONO CIRCLE Original）
Bugfixes
- Small bugfixes.
Changed files in this update