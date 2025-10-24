Hello exorcists!
We've pushed a hotfix to solve a few issues people have reported and we noticed over the last few days of testing, which we wanted to get out ASAP before everyone digs in over the weekend.
One of those things was a problem with difficulty scaling, where things were far harder than we intended. BUT, if you played the build and you liked that? We hear you, and we've added a new difficulty setting - Hellish - which should be to your liking.
The issues addressed in the hotfix are:
Fixed an issue where difficulty scaling was incorrect on Normal and Difficult settings
Added Hellish difficulty for those who liked the previous broken difficulty
Fixed an issue where pressing Back in the settings menu would default the game to a non-native resolution
Fixed an issue where hitting the backspace key after the opening cinematic would break the game
Fixed Book of Prayer card
Fixed Last Hope card
Fixed Holy Blaze card
Fixed final exorcism's null attack
Toughen no longer appears as a debuff
Fixed an issue where Infernal Rage was not adding its damage modifier correctly
Balanced Levekh of the Cold slightly better
Fixed an issue where Lydia and Gideon would repeat a conversation at one point in the plot
Fixed issue with "Alfie" and "Contemplation" random encounter scenes that would occasionally result in a blank storylet
Fixed several tooltips
Fixed small animation issues on initial overlay and
Removed unnecessary "Duration" text from run time on Run Summary screen
Thank you so much!
All the best,
Your friends at Summerfall
