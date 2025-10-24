 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20524400 Edited 24 October 2025 – 06:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello exorcists!

We've pushed a hotfix to solve a few issues people have reported and we noticed over the last few days of testing, which we wanted to get out ASAP before everyone digs in over the weekend.

One of those things was a problem with difficulty scaling, where things were far harder than we intended. BUT, if you played the build and you liked that? We hear you, and we've added a new difficulty setting - Hellish - which should be to your liking.

The issues addressed in the hotfix are:

  • Fixed an issue where difficulty scaling was incorrect on Normal and Difficult settings

  • Added Hellish difficulty for those who liked the previous broken difficulty

  • Fixed an issue where pressing Back in the settings menu would default the game to a non-native resolution

  • Fixed an issue where hitting the backspace key after the opening cinematic would break the game

  • Fixed Book of Prayer card

  • Fixed Last Hope card

  • Fixed Holy Blaze card

  • Fixed final exorcism's null attack

  • Toughen no longer appears as a debuff

  • Fixed an issue where Infernal Rage was not adding its damage modifier correctly

  • Balanced Levekh of the Cold slightly better

  • Fixed an issue where Lydia and Gideon would repeat a conversation at one point in the plot

  • Fixed issue with "Alfie" and "Contemplation" random encounter scenes that would occasionally result in a blank storylet

  • Fixed several tooltips

  • Fixed small animation issues on initial overlay and

  • Removed unnecessary "Duration" text from run time on Run Summary screen

Thank you so much!

All the best,

Your friends at Summerfall

