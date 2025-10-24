- Improved frame rates for all devices
- Graphics settings implemented
- New vfxs!!
- New input mapping and combos!
- Ultra Roman Combo slash
- Ultra Roman Spectacle Screen
- Improved health insurance for warriors
Suplexing Bad Optimisation
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3899641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update