24 October 2025 Build 20524398 Edited 24 October 2025 – 06:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improved frame rates for all devices
- Graphics settings implemented
- New vfxs!!
- New input mapping and combos!
- Ultra Roman Combo slash
- Ultra Roman Spectacle Screen
- Improved health insurance for warriors

