We have made adjustments to improve the controls for several characters. This should make the game feel more comfortable to play. Here are the details of the update:
Main Changes (Character Adjustments)
Earwig: Can now jump again in mid-air. (Double Jump)
Gummy: Can now perform a wall jump.
Fly: Changed the jump specification from "swivel" to "accelerate." This improves the feel of controlling the jump.
Other Improvements and Fixes
Adjusted the in-game audio balance.
Fixed several other minor bugs.
Changed files in this update