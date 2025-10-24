 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20524392 Edited 24 October 2025 – 07:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have made adjustments to improve the controls for several characters. This should make the game feel more comfortable to play. Here are the details of the update:

Main Changes (Character Adjustments)

  • Earwig: Can now jump again in mid-air. (Double Jump)

  • Gummy: Can now perform a wall jump.

  • Fly: Changed the jump specification from "swivel" to "accelerate." This improves the feel of controlling the jump.


Other Improvements and Fixes

  • Adjusted the in-game audio balance.

  • Fixed several other minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4044651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link