We have made adjustments to improve the controls for several characters. This should make the game feel more comfortable to play. Here are the details of the update:



Main Changes (Character Adjustments)



Earwig: Can now jump again in mid-air. (Double Jump)

Gummy: Can now perform a wall jump.

Fly: Changed the jump specification from "swivel" to "accelerate." This improves the feel of controlling the jump.



Other Improvements and Fixes

