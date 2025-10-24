 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20524366
  • Fixed an issue where LAN Sync failed due to TAP drivers not installing properly. The installation process has been updated to improve reliability.


  • Fixed a Satisfactory issue related to the error:
    “Load Local Saves Failed. Ticks must be between DateTime.MinValue.Ticks and DateTime.MaxValue.Ticks (Parameter 'ticks')”

  • Added guide links within the app.

