Fixed an issue where LAN Sync failed due to TAP drivers not installing properly. The installation process has been updated to improve reliability.
Fixed a Satisfactory issue related to the error:
“Load Local Saves Failed. Ticks must be between DateTime.MinValue.Ticks and DateTime.MaxValue.Ticks (Parameter 'ticks')”
Added guide links within the app.
LAN Sync Improvements, Satisfactory Fix, and Guides Updates
