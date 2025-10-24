A brand new main menu theme has been added to the game, all credits for the track go to Kashdan Music



Memory leak was found from when exiting a match keeping certain data to remain in memory with this fixed it will reduce the overall memory usage the game will use.



Command list view on the pause menu now allows both players to view their characters move list, with both having control over scrolling the list.



Adjustments have been made to render scale on quality levels High, Very High and Ultra this will make the overall graphics look less pixelated.



A new toggle and slider has been added to Visual settings to allow free adjustment of the render scale as some low end hardware maybe not be able to run at decent frame rates within the new scaling that is set.



Fixed an issue with localization sometimes being reset back to English after exiting certain game modes.



Fixed Dracula's combo 7 is now properly tracked when executing a move on the combo list.



Fixed an bug that would sometimes cause certain sounds from characters to play louder than they should. Still possible for other moves to have this issue as we continue to investigate this issue.



Fixed an issue in the netcode, the input delay wasn't set properly causing varies desyncs online and among other desyncs have been fixed online. Please feel free to play online with a friend as with more users playing in this mode we can confirm stability. With a stable netcode we can begin doing weekly tournaments with a possible Matcherino.



Fixed an issue with spectators causing a match to disconnect if the spectator leaves the lobby.



CPU vs CPU now properly loads the character selection screen instead of loading a random match.



Fixed an issue on Wendigo not properly disabling his turn pike when performing a move that grabs the opponent.



Fixed an issue with Wendigo after freezing the opponent and performing his Close Range Unleashed "Cryo Slam". Would not reapply the freeze effect to the opponent.



Wendigo now moves away from the corner when preforming both versions of his command grab.



Fixed an issue that wasn't allowing Lady in White's Jump scare win pose to not work properly.



Fixed an issue that would reset Sasquatch's crumple uses after performing his EX Command Grab within a combo.



Bloody Mary can no longer immediately cancel to crouch from a grounded teleport.



Bloody Mary is no long capable to canceling her M M S combo string to a special move on block, this his now punishable on block.



Spring Heeled Jack's Air Strong no longer causes a ground bounce from an Air to Air hit.





This patch has varies fixes to issues that was found during the last live stream along with more issues fixed that was found from what we was at EVO this pass August.From this point forward if any issues are reported and that turn out to be minor and update will be created without patch notes. This allows for quicker fixes for public releases without having to wait too long.