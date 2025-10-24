Relatively minor patch. New grave robber rep for digging up graves, starting locked stories now turns on the cheater flag to make achievements harder, improved some dialogue and maps, plus some other small fixes.

Also, each use of your fishing rod now gives you up to 3 opportunities to catch fish (random), so you can catch up to 3 fish in one hour.

Just a couple more patches before I'll start on Chapter 6. Next week I will have a new Halloween map in Holiday Havoc for Patrons. Big thanks to everyone still giving me cheese on the Patreon.

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/lcsoftware

Finally, check out the complete Sonic Kitchen soundtrack on itch: https://zephgiltbronze.itch.io/warlordocracy-zephs-soundtrack

Complete list of changes:

-New rep: Grave Robber.

-Starting Locked stories now marks player as a cheater (added warning text in main menu).

-Removed "Collect Rainwater" option from Naturalism ability at campfires (just leave bottles in rain).

-Fishing now has a chance to hook up to three fish in 1 hour (single use).

-Militia Soldiers and Archers now have different dialogue lines in Ch.1.

-Added new sign and some objects to High Baskford map in Ch.5.

-Added stove to Two Turtle Eggs Inn in Ch.3.

-Added more fishing spots to Ch.1 maps.

-Removed story selection from demo.