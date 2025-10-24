Fix: Fixed a bug that prevented the naked body from being displayed when reviving with an amulet due to an out-of-range access to CasterUserIndex. #1020 - by Centtorios

Fix: Remapped SkinsWings from type 37 to 38 to avoid conflicts with existing items. #1016 - by ReyarB

Fix: Fixed a duplicate amulet bug that displayed ghosts instead of bodies. #1022 - by Centtorios

Fix: Adjusted PrepareMessageParticleFX parameters to correctly display spell effects on users and NPCs. #1024 - by Centtorios