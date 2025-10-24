 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20524245 Edited 24 October 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Server Changelog:

  • Fix: Fixed a bug that prevented the naked body from being displayed when reviving with an amulet due to an out-of-range access to CasterUserIndex. #1020 - by Centtorios

  • Fix: Remapped SkinsWings from type 37 to 38 to avoid conflicts with existing items. #1016 - by ReyarB

  • Fix: Fixed a duplicate amulet bug that displayed ghosts instead of bodies. #1022 - by Centtorios

  • Fix: Adjusted PrepareMessageParticleFX parameters to correctly display spell effects on users and NPCs. #1024 - by Centtorios

  • Fix: Refactored helmet equipping logic to properly restore the original head and assign animations based on helmet type. #1025 - by Centtorios

Quest:

  • Added the "White Venom" quest related to Albino Snakes.

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows Depot 1956741
