Hotfix 002

Hello everyone, Alice again!

We're putting out Hotfix 002, which primarily fixes a few achievements which were not working properly.

Changelog:

The achievements "Operator" and "Track Select" are now obtainable.

(These achievements will immediately be granted upon loading a save file which meets the requirements.)

The achievements "Sine Wave", "Saw Wave", "Square Wave", and "NOISE" are now obtainable (Unfortunately, any progress toward these achievements was not tracked before this patch.)

If you would like to give us any feedback or report in the bugs, please come join us on our Discord!

Thank you all for your support!