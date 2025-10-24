 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20523890
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Dear players:

We have scheduled an server maintenance on 10/24 from 7:00-8:00 UTC. The servers will go live again when maintenance is complete. Sorry for all the inconvenience and the maintenance could be postponed incase of unexpected technical issues. Thank you for your understanding and support.

For some of the unsolved issues and bugs, we will fix them in order of priority as soon as possible.

