Critical Performance Update - Memory Issues Fixed!
We've just released an urgent update addressing the game-breaking performance issues many of you experienced.
What's Fixed:Memory Management Overhaul
• Reduced 7 large animation files that were causing RAM overload
• The biggest offender was the Day 2 Gas Inspector scene - now fully optimized
• Animation sizes reduced by 85% (from 200-600MB to 30-80MB)
• Implemented scene-by-scene memory clearing
• Fixed all freezing issues affecting players with less than 16GB RAM
Performance Improvements
• Smooth playback on 16GB RAM systems
• 75% reduction in VRAM usage
• Eliminated scene transition freezes
• Significantly faster loading times
An Apology:We sincerely apologize for not catching this RAM loading issue during testing. The Day 2 Gas Inspector scene in particular was using an unacceptable amount of memory, and we should have spotted this earlier. We've learned from this and will be implementing stricter memory testing going forward.
Special Thanks:Huge shoutout to Marcvs Antonivs for providing detailed logs that helped us identify the root cause. You're a legend!
Thanks to everyone for your patience while we worked on this critical fix.
Still Having Issues?If you encounter any problems after updating, please send logs to: greuceanuheavyindustries@gmail.com
We're committed to ensuring everyone can enjoy the game without technical issues.
Note: Please ensure you have the latest version installed. If you're still experiencing crashes, try a clean reinstall of the game.
Changed files in this update