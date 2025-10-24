It's like ultimate flavor text! This update has now added all of it! Many of the characters seem mysterious to people, and even playing through the game, it seems like you may still have questions. Plus, for many characters the players have known since the first game, they wonder if there's more to them that could be known. Now, with all 85+ characters in the game with face portraits, they will show up in a NEW section of the Title Screen called "Character Gallery". To successfully have the character show up, you must Save your game. Then, exit back to the Title Screen menu.



The song playing in the Character Gallery is made by Quinn, the creator of the song that plays during the Evening as well. I hope you all enjoy the update.



Other small changes include:



Changed damage values on various enemies for adjusted difficulty.

Blank Canvases (Blessings) have been adjusted for better visibility.

Along with Character Gallery added, the look of the Title Screen has also changed.

Different interaction for the "Jeff Koons" Observe ability.

Enjoy the new changes, and respect the Craft!