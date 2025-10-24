ACTION GAME MAKER 1.1.4 Patch Notes

Added new database-related methods for improved data control.

Changed the output of SE / BGM / VOICE buses to the Master bus .

Added console error output when no initial scene is set during scene transition.

Added “Open Attached Scene” to the right-click menu in the scene transition window.

get_project_database_plain_by_idx , get_project_database_equipment_type_by_idx ,

get_project_database_attribute_type_by_idx , get_project_database_custom_type_by_idx ,

get_project_database_sound_by_idx , get_project_database_variable_by_idx ,

get_project_database_switch_by_idx

update_project_database_plain_by_idx , update_project_database_variable_by_idx ,

update_project_database_switch_by_idx

get_project_database_plain_record_max , get_project_database_equipment_type_record_max ,

get_project_database_attribute_type_record_max , get_project_database_custom_type_record_max ,

get_project_database_sound_record_max , get_project_database_variable_record_max ,

get_project_database_switch_record_max

Fixed missing switch/variable list when targeting parent object in SwitchVariableChange condition.

Fixed incorrect behavior when using “Off” switch condition in SwitchVariableChange.

Fixed incorrect evaluation when referencing locked switches or variables in SwitchVariableChange.

Fixed an issue where CompareSpeed condition was unavailable.

Fixed an issue where user database names were auto-translated.

Fixed RotateScene action not allowing negative values.

Changed the 0° reference of RotateScene to match the right-facing direction.

Fixed an issue where downloading sample games could generate multiple ActionGameMaker folders.

Fixed an issue where acceleration continued to accumulate even when the object wasn’t moving.