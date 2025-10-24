ACTION GAME MAKER 1.1.4 Patch Notes
Improvements
Added new sample project “ACTION GAME MAN SAMPLE”, featuring basic sprite animation actions.
Added “Open Attached Scene” to the right-click menu in the scene transition window.
Added console error output when no initial scene is set during scene transition.
Changed the output of SE / BGM / VOICE buses to the Master bus.
Added new database-related methods for improved data control.
🔹 Methods to Get Data by Record Index
get_project_database_plain_by_idx,
get_project_database_equipment_type_by_idx,
get_project_database_attribute_type_by_idx,
get_project_database_custom_type_by_idx,
get_project_database_sound_by_idx,
get_project_database_variable_by_idx,
get_project_database_switch_by_idx
🔹 Methods to Update Data by Record Index
update_project_database_plain_by_idx,
update_project_database_variable_by_idx,
update_project_database_switch_by_idx
🔹 Methods to Get Record Count
get_project_database_plain_record_max,
get_project_database_equipment_type_record_max,
get_project_database_attribute_type_record_max,
get_project_database_custom_type_record_max,
get_project_database_sound_record_max,
get_project_database_variable_record_max,
get_project_database_switch_record_max
Bug Fixes
Fixed missing switch/variable list when targeting parent object in SwitchVariableChange condition.
Fixed incorrect behavior when using “Off” switch condition in SwitchVariableChange.
Fixed incorrect evaluation when referencing locked switches or variables in SwitchVariableChange.
Fixed an issue where CompareSpeed condition was unavailable.
Fixed an issue where user database names were auto-translated.
Fixed RotateScene action not allowing negative values.
Changed the 0° reference of RotateScene to match the right-facing direction.
Fixed an issue where downloading sample games could generate multiple ActionGameMaker folders.
Fixed an issue where acceleration continued to accumulate even when the object wasn’t moving.
Fixed ChangeAnimationResource action not updating correctly when referencing variables from another object.
Changed files in this update