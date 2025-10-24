 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20523766 Edited 24 October 2025 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ACTION GAME MAKER 1.1.4 Patch Notes

Improvements

  • Added new sample project “ACTION GAME MAN SAMPLE”, featuring basic sprite animation actions.

  • Added “Open Attached Scene” to the right-click menu in the scene transition window.

  • Added console error output when no initial scene is set during scene transition.

  • Changed the output of SE / BGM / VOICE buses to the Master bus.

  • Added new database-related methods for improved data control.

🔹 Methods to Get Data by Record Index

get_project_database_plain_by_idx, get_project_database_equipment_type_by_idx,
get_project_database_attribute_type_by_idx, get_project_database_custom_type_by_idx,
get_project_database_sound_by_idx, get_project_database_variable_by_idx,
get_project_database_switch_by_idx

🔹 Methods to Update Data by Record Index

update_project_database_plain_by_idx, update_project_database_variable_by_idx,
update_project_database_switch_by_idx

🔹 Methods to Get Record Count

get_project_database_plain_record_max, get_project_database_equipment_type_record_max,
get_project_database_attribute_type_record_max, get_project_database_custom_type_record_max,
get_project_database_sound_record_max, get_project_database_variable_record_max,
get_project_database_switch_record_max

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed missing switch/variable list when targeting parent object in SwitchVariableChange condition.

  • Fixed incorrect behavior when using “Off” switch condition in SwitchVariableChange.

  • Fixed incorrect evaluation when referencing locked switches or variables in SwitchVariableChange.

  • Fixed an issue where CompareSpeed condition was unavailable.

  • Fixed an issue where user database names were auto-translated.

  • Fixed RotateScene action not allowing negative values.

  • Changed the 0° reference of RotateScene to match the right-facing direction.

  • Fixed an issue where downloading sample games could generate multiple ActionGameMaker folders.

  • Fixed an issue where acceleration continued to accumulate even when the object wasn’t moving.

  • Fixed ChangeAnimationResource action not updating correctly when referencing variables from another object.

Changed files in this update

Open link