Suggestions:
#6723 OnHullHit event for Computers.
Bugfixes
#6713 Air vent continues to play sounds
#6714 Cargo leftover when unspawning ship
#6716 Maglock and eventgate issue
#6724 Wide FOV haev graphical glitches
#6715 Reactor do not deactivate properly with logic gate
#6727 Slider incorrect position on reload
[New build - DEFAULT] 25w43a: Bugfixes
Windows 64-bit Skywanderers Content Depot 711981
