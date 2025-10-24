 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20523761 Edited 24 October 2025 – 05:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hotfixes build.

#6723 OnHullHit event for Computers.

Bugfixes
#6713 Air vent continues to play sounds
#6714 Cargo leftover when unspawning ship
#6716 Maglock and eventgate issue
#6724 Wide FOV haev graphical glitches
#6715 Reactor do not deactivate properly with logic gate
#6727 Slider incorrect position on reload

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Skywanderers Content Depot 711981
