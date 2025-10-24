Greeting Users!
New update is available to all playtesters!
Additions:
-Added Time Trial mode with leaderboards!
This is a single player mode accessed from the main menu. For now we will only use the Neosis N-800 for these trials but soon we will expand it to other vehicles and even custom vehicles.
-Added Post Processing!
There are new effects for the camera. No settings for these guys yet but I plan on adding them very
soon.
-Added New Main Menu!
The old main menu was cluttered and lacked style, so we've got a new, fancier main menu.
-Added Save Systems!
We've got way more to do to these systems but this is where the heart of the game will live. We'll store customized vehicles, times and more with this system.
-Added Recall System!
No more falling back to the start of the track, now you can land safely back to where you were and even be pointed in the right direction.
-Added Controller Support for Menus!
You can now use your controllers to navigate the menus, though the multiplayer lobby can still be a bit wonky. I'll get it ironed out in the coming weeks though.
Changes: (Scary, I know)
-Changed Engine/Gearing.
After many people telling me the Neutral gear in manual mode was ruining their fun, I did some soul searching and finally threw it off the side of the track. Now manual mode starts in 1st gear and can go right down to Reverse. Also holding down shift will put you right back into 1st gear.
-Changed Handbraking.
The handbrake system was weak, so weak in fact that most people didn't realize the button even did anything. Now we have a dynamic system that raises friction on the front wheel you are turning towards, allowing you to flip around pretty quickly. This will be subject to future balancing changes but for now, enjoy spinning out in style!
-Changed Neosis N-800.
Our sports car got some needed tweaks to its handling via suspension softening and a slight lift. Enjoy body roll and putting weight over your tires through those drifting turns. There was some additional wheel friction settings changed so the car wouldn't slide around too much. The center of mass was also altered
-Changed WR3K Jump-3.
The little hatchback that could received pretty similar updates as the N-800 with the exception of the softening of suspension, which was even more extreme due to the Jump-3's weight reduction. I dropped its weight by a full quarter to let its smaller engine put out more power. It still limps off the line as normal though, so make up your speed in the those corners.
-Changed Tail Lights.
I made some adjustments to the tail lights, as they were getting lost within the new post processing effects. Turning them up seems to help but they are likely due for more touch ups soon.
That is all for now!
If you have any questions or feedback on Wireframe: Racing, consider joining our Discord (Vapor Cat Games Discord) or sending an email to VaporCatGamesHelpDesk@gmail.com.
-Azirin
