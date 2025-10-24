With a whopping 2 map submissions, our mapping contest has come to its conclusion!

Congratulations to FireWarpSkill for the winning map ISLAND.

New Levels!

Generally, the levels included at launch were pretty easy. Hopefully this batch will add some challenge!

ISLAND

LONGSHOT

SANDWICH

SURROUNDED

UNFAIR

LAN

One requested feature was LAN-based multiplayer. This should allow for you to host multiplayer games with friends on the same local internet connection, even if your actual internet speed is shoddy.

If you run into issues with LAN connectivity, check your firewall settings. If problems persist, @ me in the discord!

Balance

Sending Aid is now massively less effective at making a country like you, especially if they're larger than you, and especially if they want to invade you. It's more effective if they are being invaded.

This mostly gets rid of the 'spam aid to avoid being invaded' strategy, and makes it much more difficult to stabilize scenarios diplomatically.

Bugfixes & Settings

Previously some users on high-end machines had issues with uncapped framerates causing insane power-draw even in menu scenes. I've added VSYNC and framerate settings to prevent this. It should apply the best settings automatically, but the options are available to you to tweak.

Updated unity version to address security vulnerability listed here.

Fixed Own-Missile Shootdowns

Fixed some typos

Thanks for playing,

-spacemann