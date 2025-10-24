 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20523573 Edited 24 October 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed Frankie’s attack animation.
- Fixed an issue where pizzas placed on certain tables would float above the surface.
- Reduced the homing intensity of the Clown boss’s firework missiles.
- Mitigated an issue where sound became muffled in specific locations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2475011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link