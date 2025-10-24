- Fixed Frankie’s attack animation.
- Fixed an issue where pizzas placed on certain tables would float above the surface.
- Reduced the homing intensity of the Clown boss’s firework missiles.
- Mitigated an issue where sound became muffled in specific locations.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1198
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update