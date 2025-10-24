Additions
- Added Keyboard input to ragdoll on command (Community request)
- Added dropship sequence to insertion back
- Added a few stingray vehicle variations, mostly for map making and can only be spawnned by using the AI spawnner object
- Added accessibility option for first person ragdoll
Changes
- Stingray dropship cannon is now operated by a gunner instead of the driver
- Added ability to view a player’s profile by clicking on their name at the scoreboard
- Optimization passes to CPU
- Tweaked minimal damage speed for ragdolls
Additions-Builder
- Char_Name_FlyCord (X,Y,Z,Aceptance Radius); (Used for drivers on flying vehicles to move to a specific location);
- Char_Name_EnterVehicle (VehicleName);
- Char_Name_ActivateVehicle;
- Char_Name_Unload; (Unloads all passengers of this vehicle)
- Char_Name_Disembark; (Makes all units inside the vehicle exit)
Added the following commands to builder command object
Bug Fixes
- Fixes to hit registration system not working well for explosive weapons
- Fixed Kill bind not saving keyboard remaps
- Fixed interaction prompts not working for vehicles
- Fixed explosive barrels breaking ragdoll system if activated by ragdolls
- Fixed builder mode causing freezes if the map contained a lot of builder cubes
Removals
- Removed character Leg IK due to how heavy it is on the CPU (It becomes worse with the more players they are in a server)
