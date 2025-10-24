 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20523472 Edited 24 October 2025 – 04:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added Keyboard input to ragdoll on command (Community request)
  • Added dropship sequence to insertion back
  • Added a few stingray vehicle variations, mostly for map making and can only be spawnned by using the AI spawnner object
  • Added accessibility option for first person ragdoll


Changes

  • Stingray dropship cannon is now operated by a gunner instead of the driver
  • Added ability to view a player’s profile by clicking on their name at the scoreboard
  • Optimization passes to CPU
  • Tweaked minimal damage speed for ragdolls


Additions-Builder

    Added the following commands to builder command object

  • Char_Name_FlyCord (X,Y,Z,Aceptance Radius); (Used for drivers on flying vehicles to move to a specific location);
  • Char_Name_EnterVehicle (VehicleName);
  • Char_Name_ActivateVehicle;
  • Char_Name_Unload; (Unloads all passengers of this vehicle)
  • Char_Name_Disembark; (Makes all units inside the vehicle exit)


Bug Fixes

  • Fixes to hit registration system not working well for explosive weapons
  • Fixed Kill bind not saving keyboard remaps
  • Fixed interaction prompts not working for vehicles
  • Fixed explosive barrels breaking ragdoll system if activated by ragdolls
  • Fixed builder mode causing freezes if the map contained a lot of builder cubes


Removals

  • Removed character Leg IK due to how heavy it is on the CPU (It becomes worse with the more players they are in a server)


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1726531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link