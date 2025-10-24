 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20523469
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix for when competition fails to claim Beyond marker in Planeteers after player claimed Beyond marker in Mariners.
Fix for when competition claims contract in middle of multi-part automa actions.
Corrected scoring for Gonzalez and Cohen colonies.
Fix for situation where player owns all progress cards and cannot end turn.
Ventures expansion preparation and bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3728122
macOS Depot 3728123
