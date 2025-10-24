Fix for when competition fails to claim Beyond marker in Planeteers after player claimed Beyond marker in Mariners.
Fix for when competition claims contract in middle of multi-part automa actions.
Corrected scoring for Gonzalez and Cohen colonies.
Fix for situation where player owns all progress cards and cannot end turn.
Ventures expansion preparation and bug fixes.
