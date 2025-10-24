🎃 THE HALLOWEEN EVENT HAS STARTED! 🎃

It's time for darkness and great rewards!

Starting the Halloween event, special quests, rare items, unique weapons, and tons of bonuses await you.

Collect pumpkins, complete quests, and trade your finds with NPCs—there are more rewards than ever!

🎃 HALLOWEEN EVENT INFO

— 8 special quests with boosted rewards are now available — they can be obtained from the NPC near the main anomaly in the Crater.

— Added a new unique weapon and a 75 kg backpack.

— New collectible cards have appeared — 5 types, available only during the event.

— Pumpkins have been scattered across the map — collect them to exchange with NPCs.

— The item exchange now includes 12 new positions with all rewards available. You can now receive card-related items in parallel for pumpkins. The total prize value exceeds 200,000.

🎁 PUMPKIN EXCHANGE REWARDS

Consumables:

10 × — “Dark Energy” — Enhanced Energy Drink

20 × — “Explosive Kit” — Unique Grenade Pack

20 × — “Resource Pack” — Large Component Set

10 × — Small Ammo Pack — Light weapon ammo

20 × — Medium Ammo Pack — Medium weapon ammo

30 × — Heavy Ammo Pack — Heavy weapon ammo

Unique Items:

40 × — “Eye of Darkness” — 6x Scope

50 × — “Hellfilter” — Gas Mask

60 × — “Phantom” — Unique TT Pistol

100 × — “Armor of Horror” — Body Armor

100 × — “Backpack of Darkness” — 75 kg Backpack

150 × — “Grave Rattle” — Automatic SKS

🆕 NEW FEATURES

— 25 strange objects have appeared on the map; they can teleport players — be careful, they may be dangerous.

— Garages near the city updated with new props, loot, and optimizations.

— Bots and mobs now despawn if players move too far — improved performance.

— Tony now accepts 5 new component types.

— The bartender now buys up to 10 types of goods.

— Added a “Quick Loot” button to car trunks.

⚙️ CHANGES

— Increased spawn radius — mobs now appear twice as far from the player.

— Bandit skins changed and textures optimiz

— Achievements updated: “Diver” removed, others renamed and rewritten.

— Bandit warehouse difficulty increased, enemy count reduced, new loot added.

— Halloween armor visual updated.

— Prologue: fewer enemies but stronger ones; corpses disappear after 1 minute.

— Vehicle #2 adjusted: increased wheel diameter and improved handling.

— Energy drink no longer interrupted by food usage.

— Fire mode switch sound improved.

🧭 QUESTS

“Straps” — reward added.

“Car Repair” — marker moved indoors.

“Gas Masks” — new dialogue with bandit leader.

“Muddy Goods” — adjusted enemy spawn condition at the construction site.

“Communication Device” — dialogue text with Nikolai updated.

🗺️ MAP

Second hermit base opened.

Two new houses added in the forest area.

Parkour added to the heliport fence.

Forester’s house fixed and optimized.

Problematic map areas corrected.

Biomass anomalies added to the quarry.

Visual route indicator added to the bandit warehouse.

Guard rails installed on turns near the city, canal, and bandit base.

🎒 ITEMS

Loot crates now refresh if the player moves more than 2 km away.

Added new event loot.

🧩 INTERFACE (UI)

Updated workbench image in the crafting menu.

Added hint for personal map markers.

Inventory height increased for better visibility.

Added a 3D “Sleep” marker near the player.

Map filter button colors now match their display colors on the map.

🔧 MISC

Updated game page images.

Removed license plate from Vehicle #2.

Camera return after waking up made faster.

Fixed “blue sedan” collision.

Head into the world, collect pumpkins, complete Halloween quests, and earn unique rewards.

🎁 All rewards are time-limited, and they’re truly worth it.

Don’t miss your chance before the event ends!