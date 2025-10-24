Changelog:
Added an EXP bonus accessory - check the Dragon Monument
Added a shop to the grotto camp across the waterfall in Storm Cliffs
Added platforms to cross back over the waterfall after the encounter on the bridge
Adjusted some encounters on the path from the grotto camp to the Dragon Fortress
Removed the haste spell from Dragon Fires
Reduced level requirements for Hero's dragonform breath attacks
Added an option for the Faerie Queen to teleport the party outside after the Storm Shrine
Changed files in this update