24 October 2025 Build 20523416 Edited 24 October 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Changelog:

  • Added an EXP bonus accessory - check the Dragon Monument

  • Added a shop to the grotto camp across the waterfall in Storm Cliffs

  • Added platforms to cross back over the waterfall after the encounter on the bridge

  • Adjusted some encounters on the path from the grotto camp to the Dragon Fortress

  • Removed the haste spell from Dragon Fires

  • Reduced level requirements for Hero's dragonform breath attacks

  • Added an option for the Faerie Queen to teleport the party outside after the Storm Shrine

