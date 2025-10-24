Bug Fixes:

Fixed the issue where no skill options appeared after leveling up.

Optimizations:

Adjusted the values of some equipment affixes (mainly those with 0.01 decimal places).

The final boss no longer has closing firewalls (now you can kite it for fun!).

Optimized the leveling page (the attribute selection screen can no longer be skipped).

Upcoming Updates:

We’ve also been paying attention to players’ recent feedback. Let’s address a few key questions:

Torch Mode: We apologize for the poor experience during Early Access. We’re already working on an optimized version, which we hope to release alongside the Necromancer update (scheduled for mid-November).

Regarding the Witch’s skill effects: We’re gradually optimizing them, but as a small team, this will take time. However, players who have been with us since the demo should notice significant improvements (we just want to say: even if we’re not perfect, we’re still working hard!).

Regarding bugs: We’ll maintain a proactive attitude and strive to fix them as soon as possible.

Regarding content: We held back some content to ensure stability, but we’ve noticed many players haven’t seen our announcements—we deeply regret this.