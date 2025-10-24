 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20523367 Edited 24 October 2025 – 04:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Maps will now scale based on your resolution to help prevent cropping.
- Lines appearing between tiles on certain resolutions *should* be fixed.
- Added two additional checkpoints to Doomsday Colosseum.
- Adjusted the way gravity-flipping works.
- Fixed a couple visual issues.
- Adjusted the volume of some sounds that were too loud.
- Some other little changes.

