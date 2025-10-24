v1.0.4: Localization and bug fixes implemented＝＝＝▼ Update Details・Corrected some Japanese text and updated corresponding localizations.・Fixed minor bugs.・Slightly increased the font size for English version ADV text.・Updated Unity version to address security vulnerabilities.＝＝＝We are also reviewing other improvement requests we received to see which ones can be implemented.Thank you for your continued support of Type-NOISE: Shonen Shojo.