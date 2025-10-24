 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20523348 Edited 24 October 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.0.4: Localization and bug fixes implemented
＝＝＝
▼ Update Details
・Corrected some Japanese text and updated corresponding localizations.
・Fixed minor bugs.
・Slightly increased the font size for English version ADV text.
・Updated Unity version to address security vulnerabilities.
＝＝＝

We are also reviewing other improvement requests we received to see which ones can be implemented.
Thank you for your continued support of Type-NOISE: Shonen Shojo.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2507561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link