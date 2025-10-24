 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20523305
I fixed some bugs and added a couple of your suggestions to the game, I will be working on some of the other big suggestions given to me later down the line but these were the most important for now, especially the bug fixes, if anything else pops up just let me know :)

