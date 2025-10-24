1. Added Russian Voice-Over

Russian dubbing is now available.



2. Fixed [It Wasn’t Real (x10)] Achievement Bug

The achievement now unlocks correctly.



3. Fixed Bori Cutscene Progression Issue

Fixed a bug where an extra door inside a door prevented progress.



4. Increased Discovery Chance of Hidden Anomaly

The appearance rate of the rarest hidden anomaly has been significantly increased.

Under the same conditions, more players should now be able to encounter it.



5. Fixed Repeated Anomalies

Resolved an issue where identical anomalies appeared too frequently.



6. Improved Starting Room UI

Added a visible Run button next to the Crouch button.



7. Adjusted Russian UI Text Length

Fixed overly long text that caused layout issues in the Russian UI.



8. Removed Unintended Character Exposure in Hallway

Hidden characters that weren’t meant to appear are now properly concealed.



We’re sorry for the long wait.

If you encounter any issues, please leave feedback.

Thank you always for playing.

SKONEC