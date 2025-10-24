This week we have some new ways to play, centred around how you configure your skills!
- Added the ability to modify secondary skill order. Unlocked at skill mastery level 3
- Added the ability to save and load 'presets' for skill configurations. This applies to Custom and Modified classes
- Added a new modifier: "Locked Skills". With this enabled, skills will have to be unlocked one by one as you level up
- Added the ability to select multiple modifiers at campaign start
- Added stronger boss encounters to infinite mode (every few levels)
- Changed the hit type of many area-effect skills to prevent incorrect interactions with 'Demands Attention' on targets
- Changed 'Maul' skill target condition from 'below 75% health' to 'below 90% health'
- Changed dungeon background fog to be disabled at 'Low' graphics level
- Changed 'Renewing' to 20% Regen. Future changes are likely
- Fixed alert level being incorrectly reset on loading a save
- Fixed description text on 'Blade' assist skill
- Fixed trait bonus not being awarded at tier 6
- Fixed a bug with 'Grants Tag to Skills' effects (e.g. Magma Dagger)
Next week: Abracadabra!
Changed files in this update