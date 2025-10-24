- Fixed controller menu navigation based on new menu buttons.
- Replaced the "About" section to include a small story of game lore. Can you discover the Secret of the Monkey?
- Added a description for each difficulty when its button is highlighted.
Build 1.6.79
