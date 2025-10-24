 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20523131 Edited 24 October 2025 – 04:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed controller menu navigation based on new menu buttons.
  • Replaced the "About" section to include a small story of game lore. Can you discover the Secret of the Monkey?
  • Added a description for each difficulty when its button is highlighted.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2428171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link