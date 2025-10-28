 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20523025 Edited 28 October 2025 – 09:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The adorable adventure of the Cat Girl Mages, "Cat Girl Survivor"!
Version 1.14.0 Update has been deployed!

The update details are as follows:

【Update Details】
① Changed the usage count for the Golden Fish in Story Mode and improved the UI.
② Updated the Golden Fish so that it can be triggered additionally even while it is already active.
③ Bosses now appear in Endless Dungeon. Defeating the boss will change the stage.

In addition, we have implemented various quality-of-life improvements and optimization adjustments.

Please check our official X account for the update announcement as well!
https://x.com/minimumstudiogm

Please continue to enjoy the adventures of the cute Cat Girls! We look forward to receiving lots of support and feedback.

©2025 Minimum Studio Corp. All rights reserved. Published by CFK.

