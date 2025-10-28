The adorable adventure of the Cat Girl Mages, "Cat Girl Survivor"!
Version 1.14.0 Update has been deployed!
The update details are as follows:
【Update Details】
① Changed the usage count for the Golden Fish in Story Mode and improved the UI.
② Updated the Golden Fish so that it can be triggered additionally even while it is already active.
③ Bosses now appear in Endless Dungeon. Defeating the boss will change the stage.
In addition, we have implemented various quality-of-life improvements and optimization adjustments.
Please check our official X account for the update announcement as well!
https://x.com/minimumstudiogm
Please continue to enjoy the adventures of the cute Cat Girls! We look forward to receiving lots of support and feedback.
©2025 Minimum Studio Corp. All rights reserved. Published by CFK.
Version 1.14.0 Update Notes - October 28, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2890941
Linux Depot 2890942
macOS Depot 2890943
Changed files in this update