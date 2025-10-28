The adorable adventure of the Cat Girl Mages, "Cat Girl Survivor"!Version 1.14.0 Update has been deployed!The update details are as follows:【Update Details】① Changed the usage count for the Golden Fish in Story Mode and improved the UI.② Updated the Golden Fish so that it can be triggered additionally even while it is already active.③ Bosses now appear in Endless Dungeon. Defeating the boss will change the stage.In addition, we have implemented various quality-of-life improvements and optimization adjustments.Please check our official X account for the update announcement as well!Please continue to enjoy the adventures of the cute Cat Girls! We look forward to receiving lots of support and feedback.©2025 Minimum Studio Corp. All rights reserved. Published by CFK.