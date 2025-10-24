1.修改了装备图鉴的显示方式，也修复了过去显示错误的bug。
装备图鉴会和商店、装备场景里的显示的装备信息一致。
无需额外的理解成本。
你还可以之斧高昂的金额，强行从图鉴中购买指定的装备，这是为了
后期不想反复刷合成道具而设计的。
2.从第2关的关卡入口处设置了一个开关，你可以选择挑战失败后
从本关重新挑战或是从上一关开始。
3.修改详细信息浮窗的显示样式，现在不再浮夸而是用纯黑背景。
增加一条白色的分割线切割物品的名称和详细信息。
新的关卡和装备和角色还在设计中，未来几天到来！
2025.10.24更新
