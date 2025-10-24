⚡ New Features

Lightning Strike Proc Added





Lightning Staff IV now has a 25% chance to summon a devastating Lightning Strike on hit.





The strike damages all enemies within its radius, with electric-blue floating damage numbers for visual clarity.





Introduced new backend support for elemental “damage sources” (lightning_strike, etc.) — paving the way for future elemental builds.





Dynamic Floating Text System





Floating damage numbers now color-code based on damage type:





White for normal hits





Yellow for critical hits





Blue for lightning damage ⚡





Floating text now intelligently offsets and fades to help prevent overlapping spam during AoE bursts.







🏟️ Arena Expansion

Added three new arenas, each with unique themes and atmosphere:





🎃 Pumpkin Head Arena – spooky and chaotic, with dark autumn tones.





🏛️ Titan Guard Arena – stone ruins and echoes of ancient battles.





🏜️ Osiris Arena – pyramid sands and divine retribution.





Each arena now loads automatically based on the boss selected in the character selection screen.





Fixed an issue where the selection panel would remain active or fail to unload when switching to an arena.





Arena transitions are now seamless, with player and spawner initialization working correctly per scene.







🧠 Gameplay & System Improvements

Projectile Logic





Projectiles now properly pause during shops, victory screens, and wave transitions.





Fixed issue where paused projectiles would “stack up” and hit the player all at once when resuming.





Combine System Rework





Combine cost now scales by rarity tier instead of reroll scaling.





Added combine feedback label and gold deduction confirmation.





Shop Overhaul





Improved reroll behavior and display logic.





Cleaned up tooltip spawning/removal to prevent ghost UI.





Combined items now show upgraded visuals with proper cost and rarity tracking.







🪙 Bug Fixes

Fixed lifesteal and projectile persistence causing unfair player deaths post-wave.





Fixed double floating damage numbers during lightning and AoE events.





Corrected player spawn position — no longer pinned to the right wall at start.