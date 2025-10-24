 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20522839 Edited 24 October 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small QOL update for people who can't see their desktop.

At the start of the game you will be asked if you can see your desktop and given the option to switch to full screen mode.

You can switch between modes at any time in the settings menu.

We are up to 3 reviews now, only 7 to go to get steam rated!

Changed files in this update

