Another round of updates is here! Thanks to the incredible feedback from the community, we were able to fix the remaining issue with the assassination event occurring when it shouldn't. Other than that, we keep working on improving the game's stability.
Changelog
- Updated the Triangulation mechanic and added a mission objective that now works with this mechanic.
- Updated the Clay Pit building with its own sounds.
- Updated the research cost of some research nodes - research costs were lowered.
- Updated the young/small trees to provide more resources when cut down. Fully grown trees work the same as they did before.
- Updated the Custom Buildings cost and made it lower.
- Fixed the assassination occurring in large HQ buildings when the Squad was not kept in the building's center.
- Fixed issues with some convoy destinations that had no roads available.
- Fixed Mobile HQ missing some metal repair cost.
- Fixed ammo bars for Heavy Machine Gun displaying incorrect values.
- Fixed two more cases that could've resulted in game crashes.
