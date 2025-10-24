Hello everyone! In this update, we've fixed several issues that appeared in the game. Thank you all for your feedback and suggestions!

--- Gunfire Reborn Studio

Fixes and Optimizations

Optimized the text for Cang Jue's [Guard Stance]

Optimized how [Quick Step] works during Cang Jue's [Basic Strike III-Flash Star] skill: it no longer locks your facing direction

Fixed the extra damage calculation for [Advanced Strike III - Verdict], so it now correctly deals bonus damage based on the enemy's Total Max HP

Fixed an issue where [Back] button (Returning to the tavern from game) couldn't be used properly in some cases

Fixed an issue where [Transcendent Arsenal] couldn't properly draw Weapon in certain situations

Fixed multiple known issues in game

