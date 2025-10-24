 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20522668 Edited 24 October 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! In this update, we've fixed several issues that appeared in the game. Thank you all for your feedback and suggestions!

--- Gunfire Reborn Studio

Fixes and Optimizations

  • Optimized the text for Cang Jue's [Guard Stance]

  • Optimized how [Quick Step] works during Cang Jue's [Basic Strike III-Flash Star] skill: it no longer locks your facing direction

  • Fixed the extra damage calculation for [Advanced Strike III - Verdict], so it now correctly deals bonus damage based on the enemy's Total Max HP

  • Fixed an issue where [Back] button (Returning to the tavern from game) couldn't be used properly  in some cases

  • Fixed an issue where [Transcendent Arsenal] couldn't properly draw Weapon in certain situations

  • Fixed multiple known issues in game

