24 October 2025 Build 20522630 Edited 24 October 2025 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – Update Version 1.1.4a

  1. Fixed an issue where the last play record was saved instead of the best (shortest) record in Time Attack Mode.

