From The Dark Early Access has officially launched!

Step into the first two floors of each major region: The Labyrinths, The Buried Desert, and The Green Valleys. Discover over 140 items and battle 23 unique enemies across the 6 current levels. Challenge yourself, as well, with the permadeath mode.

There will be frequent updates, aiming for about one every other week, with a major update every other month. This could fluctuate, of course, as i am still in college and finals are also coming up (boooo). I will update the game more frequently if possible. Expect more enemies, items, and rooms for each update.

If you have problems or suggestions, drop 'em in the Discord (discord.com/invite/qFJCGb9atv). I am unavailable to work on the game on weekends, but I'll get to your messages as soon as possible.

I will also be sharing a roadmap here relatively soon, so keep your eyes open for that.