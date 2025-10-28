 Skip to content
Major 28 October 2025 Build 20522541 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Get ready to make a deal with the new brand OrganiCo, where you’ll be packaging 80 fresh organic produce items for even more profit!
Experience a greener, more sustainable side of your business as you expand your product line and boost your reputation!

🌱 What’s New

  • New Brand: OrganiCo
  • 80 new organic produce items
  • Visual and performance improvements
  • Bug fixes and balancing updates
  • UI and tablet input fixes
  • Optimized brand control and price check


In addition to the new brand deal, this free update comes with lots of bug fixes and performance optimizations to make your gameplay smoother than ever!



🎉 Celebrate with 50% Off!

We’re celebrating the launch of this new content update with a 50% discount on Steam!
Now’s the perfect time to grow your vending empire!



Also Wishlist our new upcoming game Next In Line!


Become a cashier at a charming local supermarket! Scan, bag, and total up groceries for a quirky stream of customers. Each checkout is cozy, complete with mini-games. Carefully bag your customer’s items, keep the line moving, manage special requests and upgrade your cashier station.

Wishlist now and get notified when we release a free demo!

Changed files in this update

