Experience a greener, more sustainable side of your business as you expand your product line and boost your reputation!
🌱 What’s New
- New Brand: OrganiCo
- 80 new organic produce items
- Visual and performance improvements
- Bug fixes and balancing updates
- UI and tablet input fixes
- Optimized brand control and price check
In addition to the new brand deal, this free update comes with lots of bug fixes and performance optimizations to make your gameplay smoother than ever!
🎉 Celebrate with 50% Off!We’re celebrating the launch of this new content update with a 50% discount on Steam!
Now’s the perfect time to grow your vending empire!
Also Wishlist our new upcoming game Next In Line!
Become a cashier at a charming local supermarket! Scan, bag, and total up groceries for a quirky stream of customers. Each checkout is cozy, complete with mini-games. Carefully bag your customer’s items, keep the line moving, manage special requests and upgrade your cashier station.
Wishlist now and get notified when we release a free demo!
