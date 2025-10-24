A few days ago we rolled out Steam achievements for Classic Blackjack — and they’re now running perfectly in-game.

Here’s a screenshot from a live session showing one of the achievement pop-ups in action (“Seasoned” – play 25 total hands). It’s been great seeing players unlock their first milestones already.

Thanks again for all the early support and feedback since launch. Next step is polishing up the upcoming Trainer DLC for those who want to sharpen their opening strategy even further.