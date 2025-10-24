 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20522523 Edited 24 October 2025 – 04:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A few days ago we rolled out Steam achievements for Classic Blackjack — and they’re now running perfectly in-game.

Here’s a screenshot from a live session showing one of the achievement pop-ups in action (“Seasoned” – play 25 total hands). It’s been great seeing players unlock their first milestones already.

Thanks again for all the early support and feedback since launch. Next step is polishing up the upcoming Trainer DLC for those who want to sharpen their opening strategy even further.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4075111
  • Loading history…
