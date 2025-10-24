🏹 Story Campaign
Play through the first four chapters of the story
Refined cutscenes, dialogue, and pacing for smoother storytelling
Updated Quest Journal now tracks both main quests better/ Side quest still in the works
🔥 Bonfire System
Bonfires are now the heart of your journey.
At any bonfire, you can:
💾 Save your progress
❤️ Heal your party
💪 Level Up using earned EXP
🍲 Cook meals from ingredients
⚗️ Brew potions and tonics
🗺️ Fast Travel between discovered bonfires
Bonfires now serve as full rest hubs., making exploration, crafting, and leveling seamless and rewarding.
⚔️ Gameplay Systems
Skill Tree System: Unlock and upgrade abilities as you level
Cooking & Brewing: Combine ingredients from enemies or shops to craft healing items and buffs
Item Storage: Deposit and withdraw crafting ingredients at chests
Gold Storage: Manage your funds in item shops vaults., deposit, withdraw, and check balances
Combat Tweaks: Enemy health and scaling adjusted with enemy level and a difficulty slider
🌍 Quality of Life Improvements
Optimized menus and smoother navigation
Fixed bugs in dialogue triggers and fast-travel points
Minor map touch-ups and collision fixes
💡 Demo Players:
The Demo Build now includes a limited updated Bonfire System and Chapters 1–2.
