POPULAR TODAY
24 October 2025 Build 20522384 Edited 24 October 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🏹 Story Campaign

  • Play through the first four chapters of the story

  • Refined cutscenes, dialogue, and pacing for smoother storytelling

  • Updated Quest Journal now tracks both main quests better/ Side quest still in the works

🔥 Bonfire System

Bonfires are now the heart of your journey.
At any bonfire, you can:

  • 💾 Save your progress

  • ❤️ Heal your party

  • 💪 Level Up using earned EXP

  • 🍲 Cook meals from ingredients

  • ⚗️ Brew potions and tonics

  • 🗺️ Fast Travel between discovered bonfires

Bonfires now serve as full rest hubs., making exploration, crafting, and leveling seamless and rewarding.

⚔️ Gameplay Systems

  • Skill Tree System: Unlock and upgrade abilities as you level

  • Cooking & Brewing: Combine ingredients from enemies or shops to craft healing items and buffs

  • Item Storage: Deposit and withdraw crafting ingredients at chests

  • Gold Storage: Manage your funds in item shops vaults., deposit, withdraw, and check balances

  • Combat Tweaks: Enemy health and scaling adjusted with enemy level and a difficulty slider

🌍 Quality of Life Improvements

  • Optimized menus and smoother navigation

  • Fixed bugs in dialogue triggers and fast-travel points

  • Minor map touch-ups and collision fixes

💡 Demo Players:
The Demo Build now includes a limited updated Bonfire System and Chapters 1–2.

