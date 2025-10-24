🏹 Story Campaign

Play through the first four chapters of the story

Refined cutscenes, dialogue, and pacing for smoother storytelling

Updated Quest Journal now tracks both main quests better/ Side quest still in the works

🔥 Bonfire System

Bonfires are now the heart of your journey.

At any bonfire, you can:

💾 Save your progress

❤️ Heal your party

💪 Level Up using earned EXP

🍲 Cook meals from ingredients

⚗️ Brew potions and tonics

🗺️ Fast Travel between discovered bonfires

Bonfires now serve as full rest hubs., making exploration, crafting, and leveling seamless and rewarding.

⚔️ Gameplay Systems

Skill Tree System: Unlock and upgrade abilities as you level

Cooking & Brewing: Combine ingredients from enemies or shops to craft healing items and buffs

Item Storage: Deposit and withdraw crafting ingredients at chests

Gold Storage: Manage your funds in item shops vaults., deposit, withdraw, and check balances

Combat Tweaks: Enemy health and scaling adjusted with enemy level and a difficulty slider

🌍 Quality of Life Improvements

Optimized menus and smoother navigation

Fixed bugs in dialogue triggers and fast-travel points

Minor map touch-ups and collision fixes

💡 Demo Players:

The Demo Build now includes a limited updated Bonfire System and Chapters 1–2.